Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Have a Merry Christmas In The Village

Christmas In The Village 2022 in Denham Springs Antique Village
Christmas In The Village 2022 in Denham Springs Antique Village(WAFB)
By Keiristin Wilbert
Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Denham Springs Antique District is hosting Christmas In the Village from November 25th until December 18th. Most events are free and include lots of goodies for the entire family.

November 25, 2022 – Lighting of Old City Hall from 6pm until 7pm. Expect mule drawn wagons, carnival rides, hot chocolate, cookies, cookie decorating and letters to Santa. Of course the highlight of the event will be seeing the Christmas lights at Old City Hall lit for the first time this holiday season.

November 26, 2022 – Merchants Christmas Open House Visit all of the locally owned shoppes in the Denham Springs Antique Village. There will be special sales, pictures with Santa. Carnival rides will still be open all day.

December 1, 2022 – Chef’s Evening & Wine Tasting This event has taken place for 20+ years. Local Chefs will offer tastings from their menus. This is a ticketed event. Get tickets at www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org Tickets are $26.50 per person.

December 3, 2022 – A Night of Hope A group of churches come together to offer fellowship free refreshments, jambalaya, hot chocolate and more.

December 8, 2022 – Kiwanis Lighting of the Christmas Tree This year’s tree is 16 feet high. The Livingston Parish children’s choir will perform. There will be free chicken sandwiches, and more.

December 10, 2022 – Kiwanis Christmas Parade

December 10, 2022 – Baton Rouge Symphony Holiday Brass Orchestra

December 18, 2022 – SADD – Christmas Alive Nativity play with live animals.

For more information on all events, visit https://www.facebook.com/DSantiquevillage

Merry Christmas!

Keiristin Wilbert Previews Christmas in the Village in Denham Springs
Keiristin Wilbert Previews Christmas in the Village in Denham Springs(WAFB)

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana