Have a Merry Christmas In The Village

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Denham Springs Antique District is hosting Christmas In the Village from November 25th until December 18th. Most events are free and include lots of goodies for the entire family.

November 25, 2022 – Lighting of Old City Hall from 6pm until 7pm. Expect mule drawn wagons, carnival rides, hot chocolate, cookies, cookie decorating and letters to Santa. Of course the highlight of the event will be seeing the Christmas lights at Old City Hall lit for the first time this holiday season.

November 26, 2022 – Merchants Christmas Open House Visit all of the locally owned shoppes in the Denham Springs Antique Village. There will be special sales, pictures with Santa. Carnival rides will still be open all day.

December 1, 2022 – Chef’s Evening & Wine Tasting This event has taken place for 20+ years. Local Chefs will offer tastings from their menus. This is a ticketed event. Get tickets at www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org Tickets are $26.50 per person.

December 3, 2022 – A Night of Hope A group of churches come together to offer fellowship free refreshments, jambalaya, hot chocolate and more.

December 8, 2022 – Kiwanis Lighting of the Christmas Tree This year’s tree is 16 feet high. The Livingston Parish children’s choir will perform. There will be free chicken sandwiches, and more.

December 10, 2022 – Kiwanis Christmas Parade

December 10, 2022 – Baton Rouge Symphony Holiday Brass Orchestra

December 18, 2022 – SADD – Christmas Alive Nativity play with live animals.

For more information on all events, visit https://www.facebook.com/DSantiquevillage

Merry Christmas!

