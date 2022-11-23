Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

French President Emmanuel Macron considering traveling to New Orleans

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, is considering adding a stop in New Orleans to his trip to the White House next week.

According to French publication Le Point, Macron could become the third French president to visit New Orleans. A member of Macron’s entourage told Le Point it is an opportunity for the president to celebrate “the French spirit” of New Orleans.

The French presidential couple is expected to be welcome at the White House in Washington D.C. by U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Macron is expected to depart for the states on Nov. 30 and return to France on Dec. 2.

A state dinner with the Macrons and Bidens is scheduled for Thurs., Dec. 1.

A stop in New Orleans could add a “cultural” dimension to the trip.

The last time a French president visited New Orleans was in 1966 when Valéry Giscard d’Estaing traveled to “glorify the links between Louisiana and France.”

“It is from your home that the Renaissance started. It was you who recalled that, in the extraordinary American melting pot, the melting pot, as you say, there was a French contribution,” d’Estaing declared.

Six years before that, General Charles de Gaulle and his wife were cheered by New Orleanians.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

Crash on I-10 at Ascension Parish and St. James Parish Parish line
Portion of I-10 close for removal of 18-wheeler from water
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, November 23
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, November 23
Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.
BRPD: Father shot, killed by son after argument
FILE - COVID-19
CONSUMER REPORTS: Tips to navigate long COVID
Volunteers serve the Thanksgiving meal at St. Vincent de Paul
St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving community events