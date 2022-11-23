FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain now most likely late Thursday and Saturday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Weather models have begun to make some new trends as it pertains to our next storm system and cold front. No changes needed for today. Get outside and enjoy the beautiful Wednesday weather. Highs will reach the mid 70°s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase tonight as we await the arrival of our next storm system.

That storm system is now not expected to actually move through the area until Saturday afternoon now.

The slower motion of the storm system has delayed the arrival of Thanksgiving showers and t-storms more into the evening hours than during the afternoon. Be ready to move outdoor dinner plans inside for Thanksgiving. Models now agree that a lull in action will take place for Black Friday. We won’t be completely rain free, but widespread rain and stronger weather is now no longer expected for shoppers. Still have an umbrella ready for the occasional passing showers. The next big wave of showers and t-storms will come ahead of an advancing cold front. A line of t-storms may form over the local area as the front passes late Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. One or two strong storms can’t be ruled out with damaging wind being the biggest concern. Bayou Classic fans will want to pack the rain gear as they file into Caesars Superdome for the game. Storms will be likely as the game continues inside the dome.

Rain amounts continue to look like an 1″ or more on average. The Weather Prediction Center has estimates of 2-3″ of rain for this rain event.

Localized pockets of 4″+ remain possible. A Slight Risk (2 out of 4) of flooding is in place for the local area from Thursday into Saturday. Localized nuisance type flooding will be possible as off and on storms could drop enough rain to cause flooding of low lying, poorly drained areas.

We will be dry for the second half of the weekend. That trend continues into Monday. Another storms system looks to arrive Tuesday PM into Wednesday. It’s too early to tell if severe weather will be an issue.

