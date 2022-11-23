Everything you need to know about the 49th Annual Bayou Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving week is indicative of a crucial time in the season for SWAC football fans and supporters.

The Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling State University Tigers are preparing for their historic Bayou Classic match-up in New Orleans this weekend.

This year’s classic is taking place Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26. There’s a lot on the line since the annual series is tied with 24 wins by both the Jaguars and the Tigers.

The annual extravaganza brings the fans and alumni of Grambling State University and Southern University to the Big Easy each November for a celebration of football, family, and the traditions surrounding Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

It is known as the “Grandaddy” of HBCU college matchups.

RELATED LINK Bayou Classic tickets on sale now

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Friday, November 25

Business at Bayou Classic: A Black Small Business Showcase: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Presented in partnership with the LA Chamber of Commerce

Hyatt Regency New Orleans

Business at Bayou is a business expo that showcases nonprofit, corporate, and local businesses. Students, Alumni, and Visitors are invited to stop by the Business at Bayou to purchase items from small black businesses and learn more about networking opportunities. Some 40 African American-owned small and emerging businesses from across the state will be in attendance. This event is open to the public.

NBCU Academy: 10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Presented in partnership with NBC Sports

Hyatt Regency New Orleans

NBCU Academy will be conducting a seminar during the Bayou Classic with select students from Xavier University of Louisiana, Grambling State University, Southern University and A&M College, Dillard University and Southern University at New Orleans. Students will hear from NBCU Academy and NBC Sports leaders on their career paths, industry insight and a robust presentation on professional development.

Bayou Classic Motivational Gameday Ball Run

Depart Baton Rouge: 5:00 a.m.

Arrive in New Orleans: 1-1:30 p.m.

Southern University Army ROTC, along with Southern Navy and Grambling State University ROTC programs, will carry the official Bayou Classic gameday ball through seven parishes and more than a dozen towns as they run the ball more than 100 miles from the F.G. Clark Activity Center (7722 Scenic Highway) at Southern in Baton Rouge to the Caesars Superdome (Gate A ground level) in New Orleans. This long-distance run was the brainchild of a few Marines in 1992 who took it upon themselves to ensure the Bayou Classic game ball was ceremoniously delivered to game officials before the beginning of the historic rivalry football game between Grambling and Southern.

Battle of the Bands and Greek Show: 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Greek Show presented by P&G

Battle of the Bands presented by CDW

Caesars Superdome

NOTE: A clear bag policy will be in place for entrance.

Approximately 25,000 people will be at the show, as the Grambling and Southern’s historic marching bands strut across the Superdome in a colorful showdown that is the highlight of The Bayou Classic weekend for many attendees. In addition, the Greek show will feature creative skits from traditionally black Greek organizations across Louisiana.

Battle of the Bands and Greek Show Host: C-Bazz the Comedian

C-Bazz the Comedian is a nationally recognized entertainer for nearly 20 years hailing from the small town of Tallulah, Louisiana his exploits have brought him throughout the country spreading laughter and joy. He is a comedian, actor, writer and producer. Having lived in Los Angeles for several years C-Bazz has made several tv & radio appearances along with being a known regular of famous comedy clubs such as The Comedy Store, Hollywood Improv & The Laugh Factory. In past years he has toured with Drew Carey, had an appearance on the Wendy Williams show, and performed with top comedians Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle and Tony Baker to name a few.

Special performance by the US Army Rappers

The only military music professionals hired to perform one of the world’s most popular genres of music - Rap; SSGs Riddick and Feemster are paving a new path for future artists, acting as community ambassadors and helping tell the Army story. Featured on NBC Nightly news and BBC1 these Soldiers are connecting the Army to a new generation while both serving their country and pursuing their passion.

Saturday, November 26

Annual Bayou Classic Parade: 9 a.m. start time

The Annual Bayou Classic Parade continues this year in traditional, New Orleans fashion with ten floats and more than 40 total units.

Participation by all of the top New Orleans area high school bands including LB Landry High School, St. Augustine High School and their Marching 100, Edna Karr High School, McDonough 35, Sophie B Wright High School and Warren Easton High School.

Route details: Parade begins on Elysian Fields Avenue at N. Peters Street; proceeds down N. Peters St onto Decatur Street; turns right on Canal Street; turns left on St Charles Avenue; turns right on Poydras Street; turns right on Loyola Avenue; parade ends at Duncan Plaza located on Loyola Avenue at Perdido Street.

Bayou Classic Fan Festival: 9 a.m. – Noon

The “Embrace the Culture” Stage is presented by The City of New Orleans, Office of Cultural Economy and the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund

Champions Square at the Caesars Superdome

NOTE: A clear bag policy will be in place for entrance.

The Bayou Classic Fan Fest will include live musical performances to get the crowd warmed up before kick-off. Gates open at 9 a.m. and is a free event hosted by Wild Wayne.

Bring the whole family out to enjoy sponsor activations and special giveaways, plus live performances from:

• DJ Raj Smoove

• Fresh X Reckless

• Allie Baby

• Krewcial

• Denisia

• Stone Cold Jzzle

• Flagboy Giz

• DJ Jubilee

• Neno Calvin

The Bayou Classic Invitational High School Battle of the Bands: 11:15 a.m.

Champions Square at the Caesars SuperdomeThe Bayou Classic Invitational High School Battle of the Bands is sure to add tremendous excitement to the already popular Bayou Classic Fan Fest. This inaugural event will feature six of New Orleans’ top high school marching bands - St. Augustine, L.B. Laundry, Edna Karr, G.W. Carver, Abramson Sci Academy and McDonough 35, who will compete for an amazing array of music education prizes provided by the Ludwig, a Division of Conn Selmer, as well as trophies. Curtis Akeem, a Ludwig percussionist and social network influencer, known for his Dolla Watson comedic character, will entertain as the celebrity MC.

The 49th Annual Bayou Classic, Presented by Procter & Gamble: 1 p.m. (doors open at 11:30 a.m.)

Caesars Superdome

NOTE: A clear bag policy will be in place for entrance.

More than 200,000 people come to New Orleans for the Bayou Classic weekend, and 50,000 - 60,000 make their way to the Bayou Classic game. The Bayou Classic commemorates historically black colleges and universities, academic achievement, tradition, sportsmanship, marching bands, and friendly competition. The “Classic” is an exhibition of the high standards of academic achievement deeply embedded in the traditions of the two institutions - Grambling State University and Southern University.

Other game highlights:

National anthem: Chapel Hart

Breakout country music trio, Chapel Hart, is taking country music by storm with their chill-inducing, three-part harmonies and powerful message of unity. The Mississippi trio was named one of CMT’s Next Women of Country 2021 and the music video for their song “Made For Me” charted at #3 on CMT’s 12 Pack Countdown. They were given the “Golden Buzzer” of NBC’s American’s Got Talent and came in fifth place in the competition.

The 49th Annual Bayou Classic Halftime Show

Presented by The Coca-Cola Company

The electrifying halftime show will feature the Grambling State University’s World Famed Marching Band and Southern University’s Human Jukebox and Dancing Dolls.

OTHER EVENTS:

Second Annual Special Olympics Unified Rivalry Flag Football Game

Saturday, November 26 at 9:00 am

Presented by Special Olympics Louisiana

KIPP Booker T Washington Practice Field (3900 block of Erato Street)

Special Olympics Louisiana will host the second annual Unified Rivalry Flag Football Game between Southern University and Grambling State University during the Bayou Classic Weekend, in partnership with NOCCI. The flag football game will feature Special Olympics Louisiana athletes and Unified Partners that will represent both Southern University and Grambling State University. There will be an opening ceremony followed by the flag football game. The awards ceremony will take place inside Caesars Superdome during the annual Bayou Classic.

TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE:

Tickets are still available for purchase. Tickets for the 49th Annual Bayou Classic and the Battle of the Bands & Greek Show can be purchased at the following locations:

The Bayou Classic website ( www.mybayouclassic.com

Ticketmaster

The New Orleans Arena Box Office

The Grambling State University Ticket Office

The Southern University Ticket Office

Seating

Southern University is the home team at the 49th Annual Bayou Classic and its fans will sit on the west side (near sections 129-156) of the Caesars Superdome. Grambling State University, as the visiting team, will sit on the east side (near sections 101-128) of the Superdome.

For Battle of the Bands, Southern University “Human Jukebox” will be located on the South side of the Caesars Superdome (in front of section 141) and the Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band will be located on the North side (in front of section 143).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.