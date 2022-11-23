Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD trying to ID armed robber

The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a person in a photo who detectives say robbed a Dollar General.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a person in a photo who detectives say robbed a Dollar General.(Crime Stoppers)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a person in a photo who investigators say robbed a Dollar General.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the person reportedly posed as a customer and entered a Dollar General on Florida Boulevard around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Officials said the person approached an employee at the register and demanded money while displaying a handgun.

No one was injured, confirmed officials.

Anyone with information about the person’s identity should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-7867; downloading the P3 Tips App; or visiting crimestoppersbr.com. You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

