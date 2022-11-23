Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD: Father shot, killed by son after argument

Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.
Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed by his son.

Police say Ronnie Carter, 64, was shot and killed by his son, Adam Carter, 21 on Tuesday (Nov. 22) morning around 9:31 a.m. in the 2500 block of Stonewood Dr., near S. Harrells Ferry Road.

Adam allegedly shot Ronnie after having an argument, authorities added.

Adam Carter was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for manslaughter.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

Crash on I-10 at Ascension Parish and St. James Parish Parish line
Portion of I-10 close for removal of 18-wheeler from water
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, November 23
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, November 23
FILE - COVID-19
CONSUMER REPORTS: Tips to navigate long COVID
Volunteers serve the Thanksgiving meal at St. Vincent de Paul
St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving community events