Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Baker City Council votes to ban food trucks at intense, emotional meeting

The Baker City Council in a controversial move Tuesday voted to ban food trucks and rolling vendors with some limited exceptions.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker City Council in a controversial move Tuesday voted to ban food trucks and rolling vendors with some limited exceptions.

The council passed the new ordinance in a three-to-two vote.

Dr. Charles Vincent, Glenda Bryant, and Brenda Jackson approved the new plan to ban food trucks. Rochelle Dunn and Robert Young voted against it.

The tense meeting was filled with outbursts from the crowd and yelling between city leadership leading up to the vote.

“It is not about one individual who just happens to be the business that bought about this discussion. It is allowing us to decide where we want to move forward in the city of Baker,” Glenda Bryant, District 3 Councilwoman said.

Nancy Thomas has been the business owner at the center of this issue over the last few years.

Thomas has repeatedly tried to operate a food truck outside her retail store on Main Street, but she was told in 2020 that she could not do so because of a city ordinance that was already in place.

However, a debate over how the rule should be interpreted and enforced led to city leaders crafting a new ordinance.

“We just went through COVID-19. Food trucks were the one thing that helped many people. You look at hospitals, police departments, food trucks were the things that fed these essential workers,” a woman that was against the food truck ban said.

Councilmembers who voted against having food trucks within the city shared concerns about the lack of regulations, traffic, and poor appearance.

Those in support felt this is a revenue stream that the city could really benefit from.

Under the new ordinance, the limited exceptions that would allow food trucks include special events such as festivals, carnivals or large-scale celebrations.

“I’m disappointed. Baker is trying to grow. Our mayor is trying to do the best he possibly can, but it’s hard. It’s hard when you have a board that sits 5, and you have 3 against you,” Rochelle Dunn, District 2 Councilwoman said.

Thomas said she cleaned out her savings just to keep her food truck afloat amid this ongoing issue for the last two years.

Now, she’s deciding to take her business elsewhere outside of Baker city limits so she can continue to operate and support her family.

“Now that I’m not able to be at my place of business still hurts. I’m hurt and upset about it, but I have to come to peace with it,” Thomas said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 22
Off and on rain Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday
The Baker City Council in a controversial move Tuesday voted to ban food trucks and rolling...
Baker City Council votes to ban food trucks at intense, emotional meeting
BR area encouraged to support community on Small Business Saturday
Police presence in Baker
Coroner finds victim of Baker homicide died from gunshot wound