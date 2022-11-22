Facebook
Wheelchair-bound woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in New Orleans East

A woman in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday (Nov. 21) in the...
A woman in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday (Nov. 21) in the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wheelchair-bound woman was struck and killed Monday night (Nov. 21) by a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene in New Orleans East, police said.

The victim, whose identity and age have not been disclosed, was struck around 5:52 p.m. in the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road, the NOPD said. The block is in the West Lake Forest neighborhood of the city.

New Orleans EMS personnel responded, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim killed Monday is the second woman to be killed by a hit-and-run driver in New Orleans in the past two days.

The NOPD said a 33-year-old woman was struck Sunday morning, a couple minutes after midnight, after she tripped coming off a median and fell onto Canal Street near South Liberty Street. Police said that victim was hit by a light-colored sedan that fled the scene. That woman died from her injuries at a hospital, authorities said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

