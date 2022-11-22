Facebook
Southern University’s Ag Center hosting Fall Garden Workshop Tuesday

(Source: pexels.com)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Ag Center is inviting gardening enthusiasts to its annual Fall Garden Workshop happening on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The event will feature demonstrations on small animal husbandry, food preservation, and mushroom growing.

It will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at M.A. Edmond Livestock Arena’s Multipurpose Building located at 14600 Scenic Hwy.

Organizers say they are expecting over 100 attendees to participate in hands-on demonstrations.

