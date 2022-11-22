Pedestrian killed in St. James Parish crash, troopers say

PAULINA, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian-involved crash that happened just before 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.

The crash took place on LA 3125 in St. James Parish and claimed the life of Erin Reviere, 46, according to authorities.

Investigators believe a Chevrolet Silverado was headed east and crashed into Reviere. They added that Reviere was dressed in dark clothing and was walking across the eastbound lanes of LA 3125.

According to Louisiana State Police, Reviere was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Investigators said they do not suspect the driver of the truck was impaired at the time of the crash.

