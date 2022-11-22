Officials arrest man on probation, his significant other in Hammond drug bust; seize meth, other drugs

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - A Hammond couple is behind bars for allegedly distributing drugs after officials reportedly found a large amount of narcotics, cash, and a firearm during a drug bust of their home on Nov. 17.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Jimmy Travis said Johnathan Calcota, 35, and Jackel Moore, 32, were arrested after two months of investigating.

During the investigation, narcotics agents reportedly identified Calcota as the large-scale distributor of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office. Agents also learned Calcota was on supervised felony probation for a recent narcotics conviction, added the sheriff’s office.

According to TPSO, officials executed a search warrant of Calcota’s home on West Lee Hughes Road and found him and Moore inside with their two minor children. Officials said they also found, and seized, around 16 pounds of marijuana, about eight ounces of suspected methamphetamine, around 71 grams of suspected counterfeit Xanax, and $22,279 in cash.

Calcota and Moore were each charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute CDS I, one count of possession with intent to distribute CDS II, one count of possession with intent to distribute CDS IV, and one count of possession of a firearm with in possession of a CDS.

Calcota was also charged with one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

