Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Officials arrest man on probation, his significant other in Hammond drug bust; seize meth, other drugs

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office seized the following narcotics, cash, and firearm during a...
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office seized the following narcotics, cash, and firearm during a drug bust on West Lee Hughes Road on Nov. 17.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - A Hammond couple is behind bars for allegedly distributing drugs after officials reportedly found a large amount of narcotics, cash, and a firearm during a drug bust of their home on Nov. 17.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Jimmy Travis said Johnathan Calcota, 35, and Jackel Moore, 32, were arrested after two months of investigating.

During the investigation, narcotics agents reportedly identified Calcota as the large-scale distributor of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office. Agents also learned Calcota was on supervised felony probation for a recent narcotics conviction, added the sheriff’s office.

According to TPSO, officials executed a search warrant of Calcota’s home on West Lee Hughes Road and found him and Moore inside with their two minor children. Officials said they also found, and seized, around 16 pounds of marijuana, about eight ounces of suspected methamphetamine, around 71 grams of suspected counterfeit Xanax, and $22,279 in cash.

Calcota and Moore were each charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute CDS I, one count of possession with intent to distribute CDS II, one count of possession with intent to distribute CDS IV, and one count of possession of a firearm with in possession of a CDS.

Calcota was also charged with one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery

Latest News

BR area encouraged to support community on Small Business Saturday
Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that is causing...
I-10 lane closures reported after 18-wheeler plunges into bayou, deputies say
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
LIVE: Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.
The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and Louisiana State...
Lanes closed after 18-wheeler plunges into bayou along I-10