Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Officials address investigation into ‘suspicious’ flyers

The Baton Rouge Fire Department added if you are suspicious about an illness, you should still call 911.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A health scare on Coursey Boulevard led to six businesses being evacuated and three Investar Bank employees being treated for an illness.

Tests done by hazmat crews from Baton Rouge Fire Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff, State Police, and FBI all came back negative for threats.

RELATED STORY: FBI finds no threat after ‘suspicious’ flyers forced evacuations in BR

“Our initial screening came back non-hazardous. There was nothing hazardous on these flyers and on the FBI lab we were contacted and told by the Sheriff’s Department that the FBI lab also came back that there was no hazardous presence on these fliers,” said Justin Hill, a BRFD public information officer.

Hill said they performed initial field tests before the results were sent off to be reviewed at a lab.

“All the detection equipment we use out in the field is all presumptive. It’s not confirmed. It’s going to give you a good probability of yes, this is this or yes, this is that, but it’s not going to be confirmed until it’s sent off to a lab,” Hill said.

These small tools are able to determine what substances are in the air.

“And you know, there are certain sensors installed in these instruments that tell you things like explosive atmospheres, volatile organic compounds, specific chemicals like H2S or carbon monoxide,” Hill said.

Hill added if you are suspicious about an illness, you should still call 911.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery

Latest News

Patricia Blue
Retired school board employees die in apparent murder-suicide, officials say
BRAC and the Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation announce the Page/...
Crime-fighting initiative involving cameras at businesses announced
The Baton Rouge Fire Department added if you are suspicious about an illness, you should still...
FBI finds no threat after ‘suspicious’ flyers forced evacuations in BR
More anti-crime cameras to come to the Baton Rouge region, helping businesses and neighborhoods...
Crime-fighting initiative involving cameras at businesses announced
Sandwiched between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday.
BR area encouraged to support community on Small Business Saturday