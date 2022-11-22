Off and on rain Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The forecast for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday continues to get bleaker and bleaker as rain chances and rain amounts continue to climb. In the meantime, enjoy some warmer and dry weather today and tomorrow. Temperatures this afternoon are forecast to reach the mid 60°s even under mostly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 22 (WAFB)

Highs climb all the way into the mid 70°s Wednesday thanks to a return of sunshine. That sunshine doesn’t last long as clouds fill in overnight ahead of our next storm system.

A developing area of low pressure will stall in the Southern Plains Wednesday into Thursday. The low-pressure system won’t completely exit our area until Saturday afternoon. That means off-and-on rain showers will be possible beginning Thursday PM all the way to Saturday AM. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible each day. Rain amounts continue to climb as widespread 1-2″ rainfall totals with isolated pockets of 4″ look possible. That is manageable for the most part as we spread it out over 2 ½ days. But if we get a decent downpour over the course of a couple of hours, some nuisance-type street flooding will be possible. Make sure to pack the rain gear if you plan on doing Black Friday shopping.

A few lingering showers will be all that remains Saturday morning. The remainder of the weekend will be very nice and safe for travel. Temperatures will take a slight dip thanks to a passed cold front. Another slight warming trend takes place next week with another possible storm system arriving by mid-week.

