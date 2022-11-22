Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Off and on rain Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The forecast for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday continues to get bleaker and bleaker as rain chances and rain amounts continue to climb. In the meantime, enjoy some warmer and dry weather today and tomorrow. Temperatures this afternoon are forecast to reach the mid 60°s even under mostly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 22(WAFB)

Highs climb all the way into the mid 70°s Wednesday thanks to a return of sunshine. That sunshine doesn’t last long as clouds fill in overnight ahead of our next storm system.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 22(WAFB)

A developing area of low pressure will stall in the Southern Plains Wednesday into Thursday. The low-pressure system won’t completely exit our area until Saturday afternoon. That means off-and-on rain showers will be possible beginning Thursday PM all the way to Saturday AM. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible each day. Rain amounts continue to climb as widespread 1-2″ rainfall totals with isolated pockets of 4″ look possible. That is manageable for the most part as we spread it out over 2 ½ days. But if we get a decent downpour over the course of a couple of hours, some nuisance-type street flooding will be possible. Make sure to pack the rain gear if you plan on doing Black Friday shopping.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 22(WAFB)

A few lingering showers will be all that remains Saturday morning. The remainder of the weekend will be very nice and safe for travel. Temperatures will take a slight dip thanks to a passed cold front. Another slight warming trend takes place next week with another possible storm system arriving by mid-week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 22(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
The investigation remains ongoing, police added.
24-year-old shot and killed at hotel identified, police say

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 21
Rain appears likely for Thanksgiving
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. weather for Monday, Nov. 21.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, Nov. 21
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. weather for Monday, Nov. 21.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, Nov. 21
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. weather for Monday, Nov. 21
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, Nov. 21