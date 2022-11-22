Facebook
LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson named SEC Freshman of the Week again

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson (4)
LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson (4)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Information provided by LSU Athletics:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - For the second time in as many weeks, LSU’s freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson has earned SEC Freshman of the Week.

Through five college games, Johnson has scored in double figures each game and she put up a career-high 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3FG) and 10 rebounds in Sunday’s win over Northwestern State for her first career double-double. She also added 6 steals and 5 assists in that game. In Wednesday’s Field Trip game win over Houston Christian, she had 12 points, 5 assist, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and a block.

“I’m a freshman,” Johnson said Sunday, “but a lot of people are looking for me to do great things and I want to challenge myself to do great things.”

Johnson is averaging 16.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 steals per game through the early part of this season. She has helped LSU score 100+ points in all of its first five games as the Tigers are averaging 108.8 points per game as a team. LSU is headed to the Bimini, Bahamas Tuesday for the Goombay Splash where it will face George Mason and UAB.

