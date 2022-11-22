La. State Fire Marshal’s Office encourages Thanksgiving safety
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fire officials in Louisiana are encouraging the public to keep safety in mind for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Experts said the public should consider several things before frying a turkey. A person should test out the appropriate oil level with water a few days ahead of time. More specifically, fill up a pot with water, dip the turkey in, and if any water overflows, you’ll need to use less oil when frying a turkey.
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office also released the below safety tips:
- Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stovetop and keep an eye on the food.
- Stay in the home when cooking your turkey and check on it frequently.
- Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot, and kids should stay at least three feet away.
- Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy, or coffee could cause serious burns.
- Keep the floor clear to avoid tripping over kids, toys, pocketbooks, or bags.
- Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children and up high in a locked cabinet.
