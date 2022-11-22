La. State Fire Marshal’s Office encourages Thanksgiving safety

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fire officials in Louisiana are encouraging the public to keep safety in mind for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Experts said the public should consider several things before frying a turkey. A person should test out the appropriate oil level with water a few days ahead of time. More specifically, fill up a pot with water, dip the turkey in, and if any water overflows, you’ll need to use less oil when frying a turkey.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office also released the below safety tips:

Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stovetop and keep an eye on the food.

Stay in the home when cooking your turkey and check on it frequently.

Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot, and kids should stay at least three feet away.

Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy, or coffee could cause serious burns.

Keep the floor clear to avoid tripping over kids, toys, pocketbooks, or bags.

Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children and up high in a locked cabinet.

