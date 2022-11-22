Ingram scores 34 to beat Warriors; Pelicans finish homestand 4-2

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It may still be early, but the Pelicans are off to their best start in years.

As the dust settles the following day after the NBA’s activity on Monday (Nov. 21) night, the Pelicans find themselves just one whole game back of the No. 1 spot in the West with a 10-7 overall record. The Pelicans are currently in the No. 6 spot as several teams with similar records are competing for the top position early. Utah is currently No. 1 in the West with a 12-6 overall record.

As the dust settles on last night's activity around the NBA, The Pelicans are currently in the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference and just ONE whole game back of the No. 1 spot in the West.@FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/Plp9YfLS5x — Jesse Brooks (@jessecbrooks) November 22, 2022

In a low-stakes win in which the Golden State Warriors sat their typical starting lineup as it was their second game of a back-to-back, Brandon Ingram scored 34 points in a 128-83 win on Monday. The 45-point victory is the second-highest win margin in franchise history.

Tonight’s 128-83 win over GSW marks the second-highest margin of victory in franchise history (45).



NOP has won by 40+ two other times:

10/28/14 vs Minnesota (139-91)

1/21/11 at Atlanta (100-59) — Pelicans PR (@PelicansPR) November 22, 2022

Ingram also grabbed 6 rebounds and had 3 assists and 3 steals.

"It was important for me to be aggressive early and lead by example in a way... it made it easier for me to step into my shot and do whatever on the basketball floor."



-BI on his first 30-point night this season pic.twitter.com/OGB9lBCUtG — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 22, 2022

While the Warriors bought some rest for their stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green; the Pelicans were able to limit minutes for everyone in their starting lineup, aside from Ingram who was playing with a hot hand. Four out of five Pelicans started were able to log in minutes in the low 20s, rather than their typical high 30s, in their final home game before their next road trip kicks off Wednesday (Nov. 23) in San Antonio.

With the atmosphere of a preseason game, it served as an opportunity for the Pels’ “second line” to log more minutes and take care of business off the bench. In 22 minutes of play, Devonte Graham shot 6-of-11 from 3 and 1-of-1 from the foul line to score 19 points. Graham also grabbed 5 boards and dished out 4 assists and earned 1 steal.

“It’s extremely important if you want to go far, especially in the postseason,” said Pelicans coach Willie Green. “Having your second unit that can come in and execute this fearlessly. They played together, they play with joy, it makes all the difference in the world of how far your team can go.”

In 23 minutes of play Zion Williamson, working his way back into the flow of things after a 3-game absence with a foot contusion, played mostly a complementary role and looked to facilitate often, logging in 9 points are 4 assists, finishing with a +28 plus/minus efficiency rating on the court.

Jordan Poole led the way for the Warriors with 26 points.

