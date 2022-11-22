FBI finds no threat after ‘suspicious’ flyers forced evacuations in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people were treated after coming into contact with suspicious flyers around 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

After sending evidence off for further testing, the FBI says the tests came back negative, and no hazardous materials were detected.

Officials said the incident happened at the Investar Bank on Coursey Boulevard. They added the three people who were treated have been released.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the flyers were left in the bank’s night dropbox and were dropped off near at least five other businesses.

Officials said six buildings in total were evacuated. Five of the buildings have been reopened, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Out of an abundance of caution, hazmat crews from the BRFD, EBRSO, LSP, and the FBI were called out to investigate. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the agencies did not detect any harmful substances with their equipment.

No details were released about what specifically caused the individuals to get sick. The Baton Rouge Fire Department released the below photo that was taken of one of the flyers involved.

BRFD added some social media posts referring to the flyers found during the incident contained false information.

