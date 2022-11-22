Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide, officials say

DENHAM SPRINGS La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Livingston Parish, officials say.

According to LPSO, deputies were dispatched to Acadiana Avenue in Denham Springs around 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.

“Upon arrival, the pair was found unresponsive. Our investigation revealed the female suffered a gun shot wound to the upper torso while the male had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the upper extremities. Our investigation also led to detectives learning the two argued earlier in the evening. Detectives are still investigating to determine what led up to this incident. We can tell you the two were long-time acquaintances,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.

Officials identified the victims as Patricia Blue, 73, and Carl Altazin, 74.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

