Crime-fighting initiative involving cameras at businesses announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber and the Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation released details about a new crime-fighting initiative on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The initiative is named in honor of crime victims, Devin Page Jr., 3, and LSU student Allison Rice. It involves installing high-tech crime cameras at a business or surrounding properties in high-crime areas. Officials said the cameras are linked to real-time crime centers in order to be viewed by law enforcement.

“Addressing crime will take a multi-faceted approach from many individuals and organizations, and we are hopeful the Page/Rice Camera Initiative can be the first phase of continued business investment in addressing crime in our communities, said Adam Knapp, BRAC president and CEO.

The cameras will be installed by Project NOLA and E-South Technologies. Officials said any business can opt-in to purchase a camera or donate funds to other businesses in high-crime areas. The Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation is taking requests from businesses to be considered to receive a camera at no cost. For more information on signing up, click here.

Officials said the camera definition will be up to 156 times greater than legacy crime camera programs.

“Cameras are becoming the new eyewitness,” Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said. “We’re looking forward to working with the foundation on this initiative to build our Connect Blue camera share program to keep communities across Baton Rouge safe.”

The cameras will cost $2,600 to install through the program, according to officials. They added the cost to host a crime camera will vary based on the location and historic crime trends.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.