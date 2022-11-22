Crews respond to house fire on Brady Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire in Baton Rouge early Tuesday (Nov. 22) morning.

According to a spokesman with BRFD, the fire happened in the 3200 block of Brady Street, near N. Acadian Thruway W., just before 5 a.m.

There is no word on how the fire got started or if anyone was home at the time. WAFB has a crew live at the scene.

