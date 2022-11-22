Facebook
BRFD: Arson cause of Brady Street house fire

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire early Tuesday (Nov. 22) morning that left three people displaced.

According to a spokesman with BRFD, investigators believe the cause of the fire is arson.

It happened in the 3200 block of Brady Street, near N. Acadian Thruway W., around 4:40 a.m.

No one was believed to be home at the time of the fire but officials confirmed three people live in the house.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is working to confirm the total number of residents living in the home.

No injuries were reported. The home is considered to be a total loss.

Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided once it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

