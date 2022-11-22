BRFD: Arson cause of Brady Street house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire early Tuesday (Nov. 22) morning that left three people displaced.

According to a spokesman with BRFD, investigators believe the cause of the fire is arson.

It happened in the 3200 block of Brady Street, near N. Acadian Thruway W., around 4:40 a.m.

No one was believed to be home at the time of the fire but officials confirmed three people live in the house.

No injuries were reported. The home is considered to be a total loss.

