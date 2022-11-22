BR area encouraged to support community on Small Business Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sandwiched between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday.

It’s a day aimed at giving smaller businesses a boost and helping them to compete with major retailers.

“I call small business owners CEOs or chief everything officers. They are the janitors, sometimes security guards. They do every single thing,” said Ted James, Small Business Administrator.

James said the public should support small businesses during Small Business Saturday and on every day of the year.

“Supporting small businesses supports families,” James added.

Small business owners represent over 90% of businesses in the state.

“The fabric of this country was built on mom-and-pop shops. It was people pulling together,” said Byron Washington, a small business owner.

Washington said supporting the smaller folks also helps the community you live in and keeps local dollars here at home.

“It builds back the community. You keep people employed and grow personal dreams and businesses,” Washington added.

