Bonfire season is in full swing in St. James Parish

GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - St. James Parish is ready for bonfire season after putting stakes up on the levee Monday, Nov. 22.

This marks the beginning of the parish tradition. Families can come out to enjoy food, live entertainment, crafts, Santa’s merry forest, and carnival rides, officials say.

Each night will be reportedly highlighted with a single bonfire lighting!

Residents can start building their bonfire structure on the levee after receiving a permit from the parish, according to officials.

The bonfires will also be lit on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. on festival grounds with an annual firework show. Officials encourage individuals to get into the area early and walk the levee beforehand to take pictures.

If you are interested in driving through to see the bonfires, you can take LA 3213 to LA 44 (exit before the bridge). This will take you to the first bonfire. Then you can drive along River Road through Gramercy and Lutcher, officials added.

