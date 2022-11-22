Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Bonfire season is in full swing in St. James Parish

St. James Parish Bonfire
St. James Parish Bonfire(St. James Parish)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - St. James Parish is ready for bonfire season after putting stakes up on the levee Monday, Nov. 22.

This marks the beginning of the parish tradition. Families can come out to enjoy food, live entertainment, crafts, Santa’s merry forest, and carnival rides, officials say.

Each night will be reportedly highlighted with a single bonfire lighting!

St. James Parish Bonfire
St. James Parish Bonfire(St. James Parish)

Residents can start building their bonfire structure on the levee after receiving a permit from the parish, according to officials.

The bonfires will also be lit on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. on festival grounds with an annual firework show. Officials encourage individuals to get into the area early and walk the levee beforehand to take pictures.

St. James Parish Bonfire
St. James Parish Bonfire(St. James Parish)

If you are interested in driving through to see the bonfires, you can take LA 3213 to LA 44 (exit before the bridge). This will take you to the first bonfire. Then you can drive along River Road through Gramercy and Lutcher, officials added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
The investigation remains ongoing, police added.
24-year-old shot and killed at hotel identified, police say
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery

Latest News

jail generic
BR man sentenced for animal fighting crimes
Livingston Parish Sheriff's office
Two long-time acquaintances die in apparent murder-suicide, officials say
Investar Bank on Coursey Blvd
FBI finds no threat after ‘suspicious’ flyers forced evacuations in BR
BRAC and the Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation announce the Page/...
Crime-fighting initiative involving cameras at businesses announced