5 people displaced after house fire on Brady Street, neighbors say
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire in Baton Rouge early Tuesday (Nov. 22) morning.
According to a spokesman with BRFD, the fire happened in the 3200 block of Brady Street, near N. Acadian Thruway W., around 4:40 a.m.
Neighbors told the fire department at least five people lived in the house. No one was believed to be home at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported. The home is considered to be a total loss. WAFB has a crew live at the scene.
Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided once it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
