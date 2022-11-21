Town of Livingston hosting blood drive in memory of local basketball coach who passed away last year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A blood drive will take place in the Town of Livingston on Monday, November 21, for a longtime coach at Doyle High School who passed away last year.

This is the second annual blood drive in memory of Coach Guy McDonald.

McDonald passed away in September 2021 at the age of 56, after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

People wishing to donate blood can do so from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Livingston Town Hall, located at 20550 Circle Drive.

Walk-ins are welcome and anybody who donates blood will get a free t-shirt.

