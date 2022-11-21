Facebook
SU Law Center to host expungement intake event

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center is planning to host an expungement intake event.

The event is planned for Tuesday, January 10, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center located at 950 E. Washington Street in Baton Rouge.

The expungement is a partnership between the Southern University Law Center, the East Baton Rouge Mayor-Presidents’ Office, Louisiana State Senator Regina Barrow, and EBR Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman.

Residents will get the opportunity to have their criminal records reviewed for the possibility of being expunged. Organizers said they hope the event will improve the chances for residents to become employed.

Attendees will need to bring a valid driver’s license, a background check from Louisiana State Police, a certified copy of minutes, and a certified bill of information.

