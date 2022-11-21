Facebook
Southeastern to host Idaho in first round of FCS playoffs

CJ Turner ran down a 59-yard touchdown pass from Eli Sawyer on the game's final play to give...
CJ Turner ran down a 59-yard touchdown pass from Eli Sawyer on the game's final play to give the Southeastern Louisiana University football team a thrilling 41-35 walkoff win over No. 4/7 UIW in the Southland Conference opener for both teams Saturday evening in Strawberry Stadium.(Randy Bergeron/Southeastern Louisiana University)
By SLU Sports Info
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - After winning the Southland Conference championship and earning a berth in the NCAA FCS Playoffs, the Southeastern Louisiana University football team was ranked in both the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 polls released Monday.

Southeastern (8-3) moved up six spots in the Stats Perform poll to No. 17. The Lions moved into the AFCA Coaches poll for the first time since Oct. 3, coming in at No. 23.

SLU will host No. 18/24 Idaho, which sits one spot behind the Lions in both polls, Saturday at 6 p.m. in a first-round contest in Strawberry Stadium. The winner will face No. 8/9 Samford, which earned the No. 6 seed in the 24-team bracket, in the second round Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. in Birmingham, Alabama.

Southeastern, one of two Southland teams in the rankings along with No. 5/7 UIW, enters the postseason on a five-game winning streak. SLU closed out the regular season with a 40-17 victory over Nicholls in the River Bell Classic to earn its third SLC title in program history.

The Lions will be making their fifth appearance in the postseason Saturday, having previously been a part of the field in 2013, 2014, 2019 and 2021. Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN+.

