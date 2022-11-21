Men and women graduate from BRPD 89th Basic Training Academy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several men and women graduated from the Baton Rouge Police Department’s 89th Basic Training Academy on Monday, Nov. 21.

According to police, 18 new officers and one reserve officer are joining the ranks of BRPD.

The graduation took place at the Louisiana State Police auditorium on Independence Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is also currently hiring new officers. Applicants with no prior experience can get a $10,000 hiring bonus, while POST-certified applicants with a minimum of one year of experience can get a $15,000 hiring bonus. Click here for more details.

