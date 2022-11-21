Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Kanye West returns to Twitter

FILE - Kanye West make final rounds before the showing of the Kanye West Adidas Fall 2015...
FILE - Kanye West make final rounds before the showing of the Kanye West Adidas Fall 2015 collection at Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)(Bebeto Matthews | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another familiar face is back on Twitter.

After being sidelined for two weeks for an antisemitic tirade, Ye is again active on the social media platform.

In one of his first posts, he wrote “Shalom,” Hebrew for peace, with a smiley face.

The artist formerly known as Kanye West was welcomed back by new Twitter owner Elon Musk, who said the Ye hiatus was not his call.

Over the weekend, Musk took polls asking who should be allowed to return to the Twitterverse.

Former President Donald Trump can return, although he has indicated he will keep using his social media platform instead.

One person still banned is conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 21
Rain appears likely for Thanksgiving
BR animal shelter waiving adoption fees for some animals
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
Several injured when SUV crashes into front of Apple store
Darrell Guillory
Person shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker on I-10, authorities say