Help feed families in need this holiday season by buying a Coca-Cola Red Bag

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One in seven people are waking up today facing hunger in Louisiana. According to Feeding America, one in five are children facing hunger right now.

It’s a sad reality we have here at home -- but it’s why Coca-Cola United, Associated Grocers, and WAFB are helping the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank feed families in need this holiday season.

The red, pre-packed Coca-Cola bags filled with non-perishable holiday food items can be purchased for only $10 at participating Associated Grocers.

Coca-Cola United, Associated Grocers, and WAFB are helping the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank feed families in need this holiday season. (WAFB)

The bags will be picked up from the stores by volunteers from the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and distributed throughout our area in an effort to fight hunger in our community.

For participating locations visit wafb.com/redbags.

Coca-Cola United, Associated Grocers, and WAFB are helping the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank feed families in need this holiday season. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.