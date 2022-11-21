Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Help feed families in need this holiday season by buying a Coca-Cola Red Bag

Coca-Cola United, Associated Grocers, and WAFB are helping the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank...
Coca-Cola United, Associated Grocers, and WAFB are helping the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank feed families in need this holiday season.(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One in seven people are waking up today facing hunger in Louisiana. According to Feeding America, one in five are children facing hunger right now.

It’s a sad reality we have here at home -- but it’s why Coca-Cola United, Associated Grocers, and WAFB are helping the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank feed families in need this holiday season.

The red, pre-packed Coca-Cola bags filled with non-perishable holiday food items can be purchased for only $10 at participating Associated Grocers.

Coca-Cola United, Associated Grocers, and WAFB are helping the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank...
Coca-Cola United, Associated Grocers, and WAFB are helping the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank feed families in need this holiday season.(WAFB)

The bags will be picked up from the stores by volunteers from the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and distributed throughout our area in an effort to fight hunger in our community.

For participating locations visit wafb.com/redbags.

Coca-Cola United, Associated Grocers, and WAFB are helping the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank...
Coca-Cola United, Associated Grocers, and WAFB are helping the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank feed families in need this holiday season.(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
‘He tried to save their lives’: Mike Hollins’ mother recounts deadly UVA shooting
9gifts
9Gifts
Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne
Plaquemine Police Chief says he won’t resign, grand jury pending
2nd annual blood drive
Town of Livingston hosting blood drive in memory of basketball coach who passed away last year