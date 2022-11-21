Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Football loss leads to Powerball lottery win

Jacob Strickland was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre Dame Fighting...
Jacob Strickland was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 5 and bought a Powerball lottery ticket after thinking his luck couldn’t get any worse.(NC Education Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (Gray News) – A man in North Carolina said he owes his $150,000 lottery win to a loss by his favorite football team.

Jacob Strickland was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 5 and bought a Powerball lottery ticket after thinking his luck couldn’t get any worse.

Strickland, a 29-year-old welder, purchased a Quick Pick ticket for the Nov. 5 drawing using Online Play on his phone.

“It really was a last-minute thing right before the drawing,” he told the NC Education Lottery.

The man’s luck prevailed as he matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball on his $3 ticket. His prize tripled when the 3x Power Play multiplier hit.

“It was just a day of disbelief because I’ve never won anything before,” Strickland said, adding that his friends thought he was lying about the win.

Strickland claimed his prize Tuesday. After taxes, he took home about $106,000.

He plans to invest some of the money and put the rest in his savings.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in...
Biden sending federal aid as NY digs out from huge snowstorm
9gifts
9Gifts of Christmas
Toys for Tots needs your help
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, November 21
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, November 21
Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
‘He tried to save their lives’: Mike Hollins’ mother says he is out of hospital following deadly UVA shooting