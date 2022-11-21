Few showers possible today and for Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll start off the work week cold and mostly cloudy with temperatures starting in the mid 30s across our area. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies, and there will be a 20% chance of a few showers today, mainly light stuff.

Tonight, will be cold but staying in the low 40s under dry conditions.

A warming trend is expected over the next few days, with highs in the mid 60s Tuesday, and upper 60s to 70 for Wednesday and Thanksgiving.

We look to stay dry Tuesday and Wednesday, but there is still a chance of some wet weather on Thanksgiving, a 40% chance of rain.

As of now, there is a lot of disagreement between the computer models regarding the chance of rain on Black Friday. Stay tuned.

