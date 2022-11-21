Family and friends remember DOTD worker killed in attack on I-10

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Family and friends are remembering the DOTD worker killed in an attack on I-10 on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Family members identified the worker as Darrell Guillory, 66.

Authorities said Guillory was stabbed and killed along I-10 West in the Port Allen area. They added a West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the scene and shot and killed the individual who allegedly attacked Guillory.

Friends of Guillory said he ate at the Cash’s Diner in Port Allen nearly every morning. The diner set up a memorial to honor him.

The diner also posted a tribute to Guillory on social media.

