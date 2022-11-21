Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Disney announces ex-CEO Bob Iger to return for 2 years

Bob Iger steered Disney through its absorption of Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel and Fox’s...
Bob Iger steered Disney through its absorption of Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel and Fox’s entertainment businesses and the launch of Disney Plus before stepping down in 2020.(Source: MasterClass/YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) - The Walt Disney Company announced late Sunday that former CEO Bob Iger would return to head the company for two years in a move that surprised the entertainment industry.

Disney said Bob Chapek, who succeeded Iger in 2020, had stepped down from the position.

“The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period,” board Chair Susan Arnold said in a statement from Disney.

Arnold thanked Chapek for his service, including his time during “the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic.”

Iger steered Disney through its absorption of Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel and Fox’s entertainment businesses and the launch of Disney Plus.

Earlier this month, Disney posted lower than expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter.

Iger led Disney for 15 years before stepping down in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

Day of Hope
Day of Hope for families and victims of gun violence
Police held a news conference to provide an update in the investigation of the deaths of four...
Idaho police investigating stabbing deaths ask for patience
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Warming trend Into Thanksgiving; rain likely Thanksgiving Day