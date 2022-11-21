Facebook
2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash, officials say

Police Lights
Police Lights
By WAFB staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a deadly crash that left two people dead on Monday afternoon, Nov. 21, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The incident reportedly happened on LA Hwy 16 north of Sims Road.

“We ask for patience while we notify next of kin & tend to those injured still on scene. We will have more updates as we confirm more details. This is still an active scene,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

