Day of Hope for families and victims of gun violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families and victims impacted by gun violence in East Baton Rouge Parish had an opportunity to come together today for hope and encouragement.

The “Table is Spread” event was hosted at Southern University and was put on by the mayor’s office and Cathy Toliver, the grandmother of 3-year-old Devin Page Jr. who was shot in his sleep by a stray bullet. Music and prayer brought everyone together to remember all those that were lost.

“It seems as if the more educated we’ve become, we’ve lost the need for Christ. And I think, it’s my opinion, this isn’t the mayor speaking but Leslie Ricard Chambers, I believe that that has had an adverse effect on our communities,” said Leslie Ricard Chambers, Assistant Chief Administrative Officer with the mayor’s office.

Folks were able to share their stories with one another and lean on each other for support.

