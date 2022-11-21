Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searches for armed robbers

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify individuals who allegedly robbed a food store on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

According to detectives, the accused robbed S&P food store located on 4383 Nicholson Drive.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these individuals, contact Crime Stoppers: 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppersbr.com.

