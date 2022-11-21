Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CONSUMER REPORTS: Facebook ads for dangerous supplements

Facebook
Facebook(Pixabay)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Facebook fans are used to seeing ads, including some for supplements that are sold with incredible-sounding health claims. Everything from treating diabetes to boosting brain power. But a new Consumer Reports investigation found that many of these ads target vulnerable Facebook users with products that can be dangerous and illegal.

For example, CR found a series of posts from a verified Facebook page that promoted the use of comfrey, which is a dangerous supplement.

CR’s investigation also found a disturbing trend: Some of the supplement ads were aimed at specific groups of people. We found some ads intended for people who Facebook thought were interested in diabetes awareness, and it was allowing marketers to promote things like a reverse diabetes kit. Medical experts say that supplements in general can’t cure or reverse diabetes.

New Life USA took down that product listing, and its CEO told CR he thinks that people with diabetes should continue to work with their doctors, but he also said they should “wean” themselves off medication.

CR also found dangerous supplements being sold on Facebook Marketplace, where users can buy and sell new and used items including “kratom,” which the Drug Enforcement Administration lists as a “drug of concern.”

Facebook said the kratom listings violated the platform’s rules, and soon after CR started asking questions most of them had disappeared.

But even if these ads for dangerous supplements are taken down, that might not solve the larger problem.

Unlike a medication, where clinical trials have to be presented to the Food and Drug Administration before it can be approved and be sold, these supplements might end up on the shelves without going through a filter first.

In general, check with your doctor before trying supplements, and be sure to search for information about them at official sources, like the National Institutes of Health’s website medlineplus.gov.

And if you ever feel sick after taking a supplement, report it to the FDA as what’s called an adverse event.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

Coca-Cola United, Associated Grocers, and WAFB are helping the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank...
Help feed families in need this holiday season by buying a Coca-Cola Red Bag
Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
‘He tried to save their lives’: Mike Hollins’ mother says he is out of hospital following deadly UVA shooting
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 21
Few showers possible today and for Thanksgiving
9gifts
9Gifts