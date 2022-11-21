Brian Kelly to recap LSU win over UAB; preview matchup against Texas A&M
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly will recap his team’s win over UAB and preview the upcoming game against Texas A&M.
The No. 6 Tigers claimed a victory over UAB with a final score of 41-10.
The team will travel to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Nov. 26. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.
