BR animal shelter waiving adoption fees for some animals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge is waiving adoption fees for some animals.

The shelter will waive fees for spayed or neutered cats and dogs on Black Friday. Fees will not be waived for pets that have not been spayed or neutered.

Click here for more on adoptable pets at Companion Animal Alliance.

The shelter is located at 2550 Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge and is open between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day.

In addition to adoptions, the shelter encourages families to consider fostering a pet. Some animals need fostering for only about a week to recover from a medical treatment. Meanwhile, other pets are looking for a place to call home until a permanent family is found.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.