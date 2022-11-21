Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BR animal shelter waiving adoption fees for some animals

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge is waiving adoption fees for some animals.

The shelter will waive fees for spayed or neutered cats and dogs on Black Friday. Fees will not be waived for pets that have not been spayed or neutered.

Click here for more on adoptable pets at Companion Animal Alliance.

The shelter is located at 2550 Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge and is open between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day.

In addition to adoptions, the shelter encourages families to consider fostering a pet. Some animals need fostering for only about a week to recover from a medical treatment. Meanwhile, other pets are looking for a place to call home until a permanent family is found.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 21
Rain appears likely for Thanksgiving
Darrell Guillory
Person shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker on I-10, authorities say
Memorial for DOTD worker
Family and friends remember DOTD worker killed in attack on I-10
A screenshot from dashcam footage from the deputy-involved shooting that led to the death of...
WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death