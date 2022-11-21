Facebook
3 people sent to hospital after coming into contact with flyers

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people were sent to a hospital after coming into contact with flyers around 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials said the incident happened at the Investar Bank on Coursey Boulevard.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the flyers were left in the bank’s night dropbox and were dropped off to at least five other businesses.

No details were released about what specifically caused the individuals to get sick.

Out of an abundance of caution, hazmat crews were called out to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

