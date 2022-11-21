Facebook
2 arrested after Twitter threats to ‘shoot up a synagogue’

Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were arrested late Friday after threats that authorities...
Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were arrested late Friday after threats that authorities linked to Brown, according to authorities. (Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say two men who were arrested at New York’s Penn Station after antisemitic threats were posted on social media represented a real danger.

Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that the threats were not “idle.”

Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were arrested late Friday after threats that authorities linked to Brown.

Both face weapons charges. Brown was also charged with making a terrorist threat.

Police say Brown tweeted that he was going to ask a priest if he should “become a husband or shoot up a synagogue and die.”

Messages seeking comment were left with attorneys for the two men.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

