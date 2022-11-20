Facebook
REPORT: LSU RB Armoni Goodwin done for season with knee injury

LSU running back Armoni Goodwin (22)
LSU running back Armoni Goodwin (22)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU running back Armoni Goodwin will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s crew made the announcement during the LSU-UAB game on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The sophomore from Birmingham, Ala. had 45 rushes for 267 yards (5.9 avg.) and five touchdowns in 2022.

