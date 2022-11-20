Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Officials respond to pedestrian-involved crash

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders responded to a pedestrian-involved crash Saturday, November 19.

The crash reportedly happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highland Road near Dalrymple Drive.

EMS confirms one has been transported to a hospital and is in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 19
Expect a soggy Saturday
Jamal "MAL" Holloway
Police search for man following deadly shooting in Gonzales
Raymond S. Blanco
Former First Gentleman ‘Coach’ Blanco passes away
The Gonzales Police department is searching for a man following a deadly shooting on Friday,...
Police search for man following deadly shooting in Gonzales