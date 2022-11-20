Officials respond to pedestrian-involved crash
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders responded to a pedestrian-involved crash Saturday, November 19.
The crash reportedly happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highland Road near Dalrymple Drive.
EMS confirms one has been transported to a hospital and is in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
