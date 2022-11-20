Facebook
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in West Baton Rouge Parish

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 20.

According to authorities, the incident happened along I-10 West in the Port Allen area.

There’s no word on the condition of the person who was shot or what led up to the shooting. We are working to gather more information.

The interstate was closed in the westbound direction as of 12 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

