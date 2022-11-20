Officer-involved shooting under investigation in West Baton Rouge Parish

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 20.

According to authorities, the incident happened along I-10 West in the Port Allen area.

There’s no word on the condition of the person who was shot or what led up to the shooting. We are working to gather more information.

The interstate was closed in the westbound direction as of 12 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.