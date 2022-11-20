Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Groups seek sock donations for those in need

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has partnered with Baton Rouge Parents Magazine to take sock donations for those in need.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has partnered with Baton Rouge Parents Magazine to take sock donations for those in need.

The organizations are holding their 18th Annual Sock It to Me Drive between Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Friday, Dec. 16.

Socks are the number one requested item at Baton Rouge area homeless shelters, according to officials.

During the donation drive, the public can drop off any new pairs of socks at the children’s room of any East Baton Rouge Parish Library location. The goal is to collect 22,000 pairs.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 20
After a soggy Saturday, expect a sunny Sunday
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has partnered with Baton Rouge Parents Magazine to take...
Groups seek sock donations for those in need
The Table is Spread
Day of hope planned for victims and families impacted by gun violence
Police Lights
Officials respond to pedestrian-involved crash