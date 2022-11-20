Groups seek sock donations for those in need

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has partnered with Baton Rouge Parents Magazine to take sock donations for those in need.

The organizations are holding their 18th Annual Sock It to Me Drive between Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Friday, Dec. 16.

Socks are the number one requested item at Baton Rouge area homeless shelters, according to officials.

During the donation drive, the public can drop off any new pairs of socks at the children’s room of any East Baton Rouge Parish Library location. The goal is to collect 22,000 pairs.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.