Driver and vehicle pulled from water in West Baton Rouge Parish

Submerged car in West Baton Rouge Parish
Submerged car in West Baton Rouge Parish(West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office pulled a vehicle and driver from a waterway on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 19.

According to authorities, the rescue happened on the Intracoastal Waterway near Morley Marina.

Aturhoties said that crews hooked onto the submerged vehicle with a large towing hook from a boat above. They added the actions saved a tow truck driver from having to swim out to the submerged vehicle.

The driver was able to escape with only minor injuries, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

