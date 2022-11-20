Facebook
BRFD: 2 displaced after house fire

(BRFD)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an afternoon house fire Sunday, November 20.

The fire broke out in the 2400 block of Germantown Drive around 1:20 p.m. and was under control just before 2 p.m.

Firefighters say they arrived on the scene to find smoke and fire coming from the front windows of the home. Upon entry, the home was engulfed in flames, and found heavy fire coming from the rooms near the kitchen.

The occupant of the home told officials the fire broke out due to ‘frying food’, reports show.

Red Cross was called out to assist the two displaced adults.

