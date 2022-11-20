Facebook
After a soggy Saturday, expect a sunny Sunday

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 20
By Jared Silverman
Published: Nov. 20, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We recorded generally less than an inch of rain yesterday, which may sound surprising since it rained most of the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 20(wafb)

Temperatures never made it out of the 40s for highs yesterday, but with a drier Sunday forecast, we should be a bit milder, but not much. Sunday will be rain-free, starting out mostly cloudy, then more sun the rest of the day with highs in the mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 20(wafb)

Sunday night will be cold and dry with lows in the upper 30s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 20(wafb)

The forecast still has some uncertainty as the computer models are not in agreement about the next low-pressure system that could affect our area Thanksgiving into Black Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 20(wafb)

As of now, and this could certainly change, most of Thanksgiving looks dry with warmer highs in the upper 60s, then a chance of showers Thursday evening into Black Friday morning. Stay tuned.

