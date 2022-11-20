After a soggy Saturday, expect a sunny Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We recorded generally less than an inch of rain yesterday, which may sound surprising since it rained most of the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 20 (wafb)

Temperatures never made it out of the 40s for highs yesterday, but with a drier Sunday forecast, we should be a bit milder, but not much. Sunday will be rain-free, starting out mostly cloudy, then more sun the rest of the day with highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday night will be cold and dry with lows in the upper 30s.

The forecast still has some uncertainty as the computer models are not in agreement about the next low-pressure system that could affect our area Thanksgiving into Black Friday.

As of now, and this could certainly change, most of Thanksgiving looks dry with warmer highs in the upper 60s, then a chance of showers Thursday evening into Black Friday morning. Stay tuned.

