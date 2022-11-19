Saturday marks final day to register to vote online for Dec. 10 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Louisiana are running out of time to register to vote for the election on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The deadline to register online is Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office. The public is urged to visit the website geauxvote.com to register or make changes to your registration.

Meanwhile, early voting gets underway on Saturday, Nov. 26, and runs through Saturday, Dec. 3 (excluding Sunday, Nov. 27).

Voters can also download the Geaux Vote smartphone app to keep track of any upcoming election dates and deadlines.

