Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Saturday marks final day to register to vote online for Dec. 10 election

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Louisiana are running out of time to register to vote for the election on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The deadline to register online is Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office. The public is urged to visit the website geauxvote.com to register or make changes to your registration.

Meanwhile, early voting gets underway on Saturday, Nov. 26, and runs through Saturday, Dec. 3 (excluding Sunday, Nov. 27).

Voters can also download the Geaux Vote smartphone app to keep track of any upcoming election dates and deadlines.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

A suspected drunk driver caused a crash Friday (Nov. 18) on Louisiana Hwy. 22 near Helen Drive...
Suspected drunk driver arrested after crash kills Covington woman, state police say
Rose Parade float
La. to take national stage during 2023 Rose Parade
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
THANKSGIVING 2022: Meal giveaways happening in the Capital City
Fire on Perkins Road
Fire breaks out at Perkins Road restaurant